Phantom Breaker: Omnia bring a classic anime fighter to PS4, Xbox One and Switch in 2021

Rocket Panda Games has announced Phantom Breaker: Omnia, a new entry in the iconic anime fighting series which will mark its first release outside of Japan since 2013.

Omnia is being described as a comprehensive update to Phantom Breaker: Extra, which was first released across Japan in 2013. Given it launched 7 years ago, fans can expect new characters, stages and mechanics to enjoy as part of this new release.

“We are thrilled to bring to the world the definitive version of the Phantom Breaker fighting game, ‘Phantom Breaker: Omnia,’ a game that was nearly lost to the annals of gaming history,” said M. Panda, Executive Panda and Co-Founder of Rocket Panda Games.

“As fans of the franchise and video games at large, our mission was not only to port the game to modern consoles but enhance the experience beyond its original scope—a philosophy we plan to extend to every title that Rocket Panda Games releases in the future.”

Sporting an aesthetic similar to Blazblue, Guilty Gear and the more recent Granblue Fantasy Versus, this is a fighting game suited for hardcore fans of the genre who are willing to learn characters, mechanics and exactly what makes them tick. It also looks awfully nice.

You’ll be able to choose from a roster of 20 characters as you embark on an entertaining story mode which has been improved when compared to the original release. Alongside this you’ll find three distinct fighting styles, dual-audio options and a remixed soundtrack.

Related: Best Fighting Games

If you’re a sucker for physical editions of titles like this, Rocket Panda will be working alongside Limited Run Games to produce a special edition that will only have a select number of copies produced, and likely come with some cool bonuses you won’t find elsewhere.

No concrete release date for Phantom Breaker: Omnia has been announced beyond a 2021 window. In terms of platforms, it will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can likely expect it to work on PS5 and Xbox Series X, too.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…