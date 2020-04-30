OnePlus 8 just joined an exclusive group of Android phones

If you’re a OnePlus devotee, the Google Stadia streaming service has been out of your grasp… until now.

Google has announced the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are the first of the company’s phones to offer access to the cloud-based platform.

It’s a nice landmark for OnePlus and probably has lots to do with the firm’s efforts in building a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, putting it up there with some of the top gaming-centric phones from the likes of Razer and ASUS ROG.

In a blog post detailing the April updates, including some of the games we told you about earlier this week, Google revealed the latest OnePlus flagships have joined the select few Android phones to offer Stadia compatibility.

The list now includes the following devices:

Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4XL

Samsung S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note 8

Samsung S9, S9+, Note 9

Samsung S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+

Samsung S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro

Asus ROG Phone, ROG Phone II

Razer Phone, Razer Phone II

Elsewhere in the blog is a recap on the announcements from earlier this week, such as the news PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available as a free game for Stadia Pro members.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 will also be available on Stadia. The latter two haven’t been fully revealed yet, but that’s a decent grab for the emerging service as it looks to set a marker ahead of the arrival of Microsoft’s xCloud rival.

Google also announced support for 5.1 surround sound on the web, an on-screen keyboard for the Chrome browser, mobile connection notifications and connection updates, as well as the ability to capture screen grabs and videos when playing on mobile devices.

