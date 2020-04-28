PUBG, FIFA, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and more coming to Google Stadia

Google has announced that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, FIFA 21 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are coming to its streaming service.

Today’s Stadia Connect presentation included an abundance of announcements for the streaming service, which hasn’t received the greatest of reception since its launch back in November 2019.

Despite this, Google is still aiming to grow the service with an expanding library, which is set to grow even larger with all of the additions announced in today’s presentation.

PUBG is arguably one of the biggest reveals, available now as a free download for Stadia Pro members. The Pioneer Edition also includes a few unique cosmetics and items for players to dig into.

Google confirmed that a new partnership with Electronic Arts will mark the arrival of major franchises on the streaming service later this year. FIFA 21 and the next installment in the Madden series will both arrive on Stadia, both of which are yet to be properly revealed.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will also arrive later this year alongside the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Zombie Army 4 and Octopath Traveller. That’s a solid selection of games, we just hope the prices are competitive against other platforms.

A number of other titles were announced which you can check out in the full presentation for yourself. Google also detailed some of the arrivals and departures coming to Stadia Pro in the coming weeks.

PUBG and other major multiplayer titles coming to Google Stadia is a risky move without cross play and progression, since Destiny 2 has struggled in the past to maintain an active audience on Stadia. If something major doesn’t change, we can assume a similar thing could happen again.

