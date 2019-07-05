Nintendo Switch Mini case leak suggests smaller handheld is real

For a while, rumours have abounded that Nintendo is planning a smaller version of the Nintendo Switch for later this year, and now a slew of matching leaked designs seem to confirm the whispers of a new model for the holidays.

The latest Nintendo Switch Mini leak comes from WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, via “a reliable source.” Rather than being a look at the product itself, it’s a case from a third-party manufacturer, Big Ben.

As previous rumours suggested, you’re looking at a Nintendo Switch that is considerably smaller than the one you can buy today, while not losing much screen real estate thanks to the smaller bezels. The Joy-Cons, as previously rumoured, are fixed to the body to cut down on production costs, and the system will apparently ship without a dock. It is apparently still dock-compatible, but without removable Joy-Cons, you’d need a separate controller, of course.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch games

This seems to match quite neatly with another leak from accesory-maker Honson, which showed an almost identical design with a D-Pad replacing the four buttons on the left-hand side.

This was turned into the render below by LetsGoDigital which went even further and shifted the right analogue stick up a bit – but that doesn’t feel right to me. While it’s true that an affixed Joy-Con means that players won’t have to worry about having the analogue stick on the left when removed, I can’t imagine Nintendo wanting the hassle of having to rewrite in-game instructions to match a slightly modified layout. Far easier to keep things as they are.

In any case, we should find out soon enough. Recent rumours suggest that the Switch Mini will launch this autumn, in time for it to be the must-have Christmas gift all over again. It’ll be like 2017 all over again – or that’s Nintendo’s hope anyway.

Do you like the look of the Switch Mini, or are detachable Joy Cons the whole point? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More