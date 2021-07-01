More PS4 and PS5 games on PC? Sony’s latest move drops a huge hint

Sony is boosting its chances of bringing more PlayStation staples to PC gamers after the gaming giant completed another high profile acquisition.

Just days after Sony confirmed a deal to buy Returnal developer Housemarque, the company is once again dipping into the market to take ownership of Nixxes Software.

Why is this important for Sony’s PC gaming strategy? Well Nixxes Software specialises in porting console games over to the Windows platform. With Sony hell bent on bringing its first-party properties to PC, this is a significant development.

While the terms of the deal have not been revealed, in a press release Sony said the Dutch company will “provide high quality in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios.”

Nixxes is well known for porting games like the most recent Tomb Raider trilogy, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Marvel’s Avengers to PC, so it’d make sense that Sony would utilise its new talent base to boost its PC line up beyond recent releases like Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, which have been made available on PC in the last year,

PlayStation president and CEO Jim Ryan has already spoken of the firm’s intention to bring more of its first-party exclusives to Windows, which is kinda weird considering the rivalry with Microsoft’s Xbox platform.

“We can’t wait to get to work and are so excited to bring our technical and development expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios,” said Jurjen Katsman, Founder & Sr. Director, Development, Nixxes. “We’re looking forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans.”

Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios added: “They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality.”



As well as Nixxes and Housemarque, Sony is also rumoured to be picking up Bluepoint Games – the team behind instant classic revivals like Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) and Demon’s Souls (PS5). The leak came via PlayStation Japan, but is yet to be confirmed by the company.