Looks like Call of Duty 2019 will have a single player campaign

Activision Blizzard’s recent earnings call has revealed new details on Call of Duty 2019, including the possibility of a solo campaign.

Treyarch’s Call of Duty Black Ops 4 received quite a bit of criticism for its lack of a single-player mode, but arguably made up for it with the fantastic Blackout

During its earnings call earlier this week, Activision Blizzard said that the series’ next instalment will be “rooted in franchise history” with a “huge and expansive” multiplayer mode.

Par for the course, although they also made mention of a solo campaign, which will no doubt remedy the fears of players who love the blockbuster stories.

A new co-op experience was also talked about. Given Infinity Ward is the developer this time around, it could be a new iteration of Nazi Zombies or something akin to Modern Warfare’s Special Ops.

Beyond this brief mention in Activision’s earnings call, nothing has formally been announced for Call of Duty 2019. That includes the setting, title or even a glimpse of gameplay.

Sadly, yesterday also saw the announcement that Activision Blizzard would cut 8% of its workforce as part of a restructuring of the business. This includes people across both Activision’s internal studios and Blizzard Entertainment.

For a bit of context, despite a setting a record for profits last year, 800 people across Activision and Blizzard are now without a job. Here’s hoping all of these talented people land on their feet after such unfortunate news.

