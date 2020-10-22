Kojima Productions confirms that work has begun on its next project

After the release of Death Stranding on PC, Kojima Productions has confirmed that work has officially begun on its next major project.

Posting on its official Twitter account, the studio confirmed recent rumours that its new project had entered production with a series of job listings, with the Tokyo-based developer hoping to bolster its ranks ahead of its new title.

“Kojima Productions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio. For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website,” reads the tweet.

There are dozens of job listings, ranging from roles such as project managers, programmers and writers. So, it seems that Kojima Productions is hoping to make a significant improvement to its current workforce, which may have reduced in size since the completion of Death Stranding, which is rather common for large AAA endeavours.

Earning 5/5 in our review, we described Death Stranding as a weird and wonderful masterpiece, and something everyone should experience if they have the chance: “Death Stranding is unlike anything else out there right now. It’s huge, innovative and utterly unashamed in what it wants to be. Kojima Productions is heavy-handed in its implementation of modern political themes, but they tie into the narrative and involve the player in ways that feel compelling.”

It remains unclear what Kojima Productions will be working on next, but the job listings hint at mecha, so perhaps it will once again be tackling a futuristic world, but this time with giant robots much like Metal Gear Solid. It would certainly be on brand for Hideo Kojima. However, the legendary developer has said he would love to tackle the horror genre, with rumours emerging that he wishes to work with acclaimed manga artist Junji Ito.

Only time will tell, but we honestly can’t wait to see what the studio does next. There’s a solid chance it will arrive on PS5 and/or Xbox Series X, too.

