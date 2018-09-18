Katamari Damacy REROLL: The classic adventure comes to Switch and PC in 2018

Bandai Namco has announced that Katamari Damacy is making a comeback on Nintendo Switch and PC, and it’s coming in time for Christmas.

Announced during last week’s Nintendo Direct alongside the likes of Animal Crossing Switch and Luigi’s Mansion 3, this is a full remaster of the classic experience with improved visuals and new features unique to each platform.

Katamari Damacy REROLL

What is Katamari Damacy REROLL?

Originally released for the PS2 back in 2004 and developed by Namco, Katamari Damacy has cemented itself as a quirky classic thanks to its memorable aesthetic and utterly bonkers personality.

It also managed to craft a unique twist to gameplay as you rolled a sticky ball around increasingly large environments picking up every conceivable object imaginable.

And now, it’s returning to modern platforms with a new coat of paint and additional features which make it crazier than ever before; which is especially the case on Nintendo Switch.

Katamari Damacy REROLL trailer – how does it look?

Katamari Damacy REROLL release date – when is it coming out?

Bandai Namco has confirmed that Katamari Damacy REROLL will be launching for Nintendo Switch and PC on December 7, 2018.

Katamari Damacy REROLL gameplay – how does it play?

Despite coming out over 14 years ago, the core gameplay of Katamari Damacy remains hugely fun and addictive, thus we imagine the remaster will capture the very same sense of infectious charm when it releases later this year. The Nintendo Switch release will also launch with new motion controls and HD Rumble support.

Controlling an adhesive sphere, you roll it around a variety of stages collecting stationery, animals, buildings and mountains, with levels growing in absurdity the larger you become. It’s wonderfully silly, propelled further by an excellent J-Pop soundtrack that will have you singing along in no time.

We imagine the upcoming remaster will contain many of the modes found in the original such as Make a Star, Make a Moon and Eternal Stages. The objective of each level is to gather enough objects using your sticky balls to please to King of the Cosmos – a mysterious floating fellow who watches over the universe. Yes, it’s as silly as it sounds.

One completely new feature, aside from motion controls, is local multiplayer battles. The goal here is to, presumably, compete with a friend as you each try to gather as many objects as possible. This feels like a wonderful fit for the Nintendo Switch portable mode if you aren’t against squeezing around a console.

