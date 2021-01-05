It looks like Arbiter will be making a return in Halo Infinite

Keith David, the voice talent behind Halo’s Arbiter, has hinted that he will likely be returning in 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite later this year.

The alien rebel has been a regular character in the Halo franchise since the second installment in 2004, so it’s no big surprise that he will once again be fighting alongside Master Chief when Infinite drops later this year.

When asked if he will be in the game by a fan on Twitter, Keith David replied by saying “I’d have to kill you.” Which very much sounds like a playful joke on the secrecy that comes with working on such a project. Because of this, it’s safe to assume that Arbiter will be showing up in some capacity.

Related: Upcoming PS5 Games

Halo Infinite was originally scheduled to release as a launch title for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but a mixed reception to its gameplay reveal resulted in a major delay and shift in development leadership. Now, 343 Industries is setting its sights on late 2021 as its target release window. At the time of writing, a concrete date remains unconfirmed.

“After Reach shipped, I became a Halo fan, cheering-on 343i from the sidelines. But I’ve spent the last four months immersing myself back into the Halo universe, and it’s my honor as creative director to help our team ship Halo Infinite in Fall 2021. Yep, that’s when the game is coming out. And from now until then, every one of us at 343i and our great partner teams will be building, testing, and polishing an experience we hope all of you love,” explained studio head Joseph Staten in a recent statement.

Halo Infinite is set to continue the events of the fifth installment while also introducing a new antagonist that Master Chief will need to contend with. Players can expect the classic gameplay formula to remain intact, yet it is clear that 343 Industries hopes to push the series forward with a number of new mechanics and story ideas. Here’s hoping it’s worth the 6 year wait.