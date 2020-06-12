Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the biggest launch titles confirmed for PS5, unveiled by Insomniac Games during a recent reveal event for the next-gen console.

However – is isn’t a fully-fledged sequel to the beloved superhero experience, confirmed to be a substantial expansion of the original with new story missions, features and Miles Morales as a playable character

Think of Uncharted: Lost Legacy or Infamous: First Light and you’re likely in a similar ballpark regarding the length and content this upcoming port will offer. Given the first game didn’t launch very long ago at all, it honestly felt too soon for a proper follow-up.

Is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales coming to PS4?

Unfortunately this will be a PS5 exclusive, despite it being an enhanced port of the original game. We imagine it will support visual enhancements and technical features that won’t be possible on the older console, or the Miles Morales content is baked in at the foundation in some immovable way.

Following its announcement, there was some confusion surrounding the nature of Miles Morales, which has since been cleared up by Insomniac Games. Speaking to The Telegraph, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s EVP head of European Business, Simon Rutter said it would include “major enhancements” to the PS4 title.

“I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game,” he said. “There’s a substantial Miles Morales component – which is the expansion element – but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features.”

Insomniac Games also confirmed it is working on Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, a brand-new adventure in its iconic platforming franchise also coming exclusively to PS5. It looks adorable, although won’t be coming our way until 2021 at the earliest.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…