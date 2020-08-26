Halo Infinite won’t be delayed to 2022 or abandon Xbox One, 343 Industries confirms

343 Industries has responded to recent rumours that have circulated surrounding the launch window and potential platforms for Halo Infinite.

Earlier this week, rumours began spreading that Halo Infinite could potentially be delayed further to 2022, with the developer also planning to abandon the Xbox One version due to performance and gameplay problems.

Now, 343 Industries has stepped out to address these concerns: “We’re seeing lots of fake ‘leaks’ out there, so please don’t believe everything you read,” community manager John Junyszek said on Twitter. “There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we’ll be supporting. We’re building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform.”

Related: Best Xbox Series X Games

Halo Infinite is currently in development for Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Windows 10 for a planned release in 2021. It was originally planned to arrive as a flagship launch title for Microsoft’s new console, but was subject to a controversial delay a couple of weeks ago. It was a little gutting, but we’re glad the team is taking its time to make the comeback of Master Chief the best it can be.

The debut gameplay demo for Halo Infinite received a mixed reception due to its visuals, with many aspects such as the enemy designs immediately being twisted into memes online. While it certainly wasn’t mindblowing, I still think the aesthetic is strking and attractive, even if the lighting model leaves a little to be desired. Unfortunately, this impacted 343 Industries enough to push the game back to 2021.

Given the Xbox Series X is set to launch in only a few months, this couldn’t have been an easy decision to make. Right now, beyond the likes of Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the library for the new console is very light indeed. Microsoft could still be hiding a few surprises up its sleeve, so we’ll have to wait and see how things unfold later this year.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…