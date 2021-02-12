Google promises 100 new games for spooked Stadia gamers

Google set tongues wagging late this month when it announced it was shutting down its first-party game development studios; with some assuming Google was getting cold feet and starting to back away from its big bet on cloud gaming.

The company denied it at the time, but its actions since have suggested Google wants to hammer the point home: its commitment to Stadia remains strong.

Earlier in the week, Google announced Stadia was now built-in on all new Chromebook laptops, now it’s confirming a slew of new Stadia games. More than 100 in fact. Google is focusing on nine of those games today, headlined by FIFA 21 which will arrive on March 17.

In a blog post on Friday, the Stadia Team writes: “We’re thrilled to continue bringing great games from some of the best developers for our players to experience within the Stadia store. Over the next few weeks and months, players can expect to see everything from action-filled RPGs to competitive co-op titles and nimble platformers.

“That includes Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (Feb. 23), Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (Feb. 23), It came from space and ate our brains (Mar. 2), FIFA 21 (Mar. 17), Kaze and the Wild Masks (Mar. 26), Judgment (Apr. 23), Killer Queen Black, Street Power Football, and Hellpoint.”

The Stadia trailers for a couple of the games mentioned are below:

Some observers have claimed the closure of the SG&E studios could be the beginning of the end for Stadia, which has struggled for traction since its launch. Google remains steadfast that it is very focused on the future with Stadia, despite the fact it will not be creating any of the games.

“What does this mean if you’re a current or future Stadia gamer?” Google said on February 1. “You can continue playing all your games on Stadia and Stadia Pro, and we’ll continue to bring new titles from third parties to the platform. We’re committed to the future of cloud gaming, and will continue to do our part to drive this industry forward. Our goal remains focused on creating the best possible platform for gamers and technology for our partners, bringing these experiences to life for people everywhere.”