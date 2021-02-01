Google closing Stadia games studio, here’s what it means for the platform’s future

Google has announced it is closing down the internal SG&E studio making exclusive first-party games to Stadia, but insists the future of the cloud-based streaming service remains bright.

In a blog post, Google says that it is cancelling development of all games beyond those set to arrive in the “near-term” future. The Stadia Games and Entertainment studio is shuttering and executive Jade Raymond, who was spearheading the efforts, is also heading for pastures new. The rest of the team is also being reassigned to new roles, Google says.

Instead, Google plans to focus on further developing its technology in order to make it more attractive to third-party developers in 2021 and beyond. Google says it will continue to invest in Stadia moving forward, dispelling any notion that this could be a sign of diminishing commitment on its part.

“Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games,” Google says.

Google adds that Stadia subscribers won’t see any changes, other than the absence of first-party games moving forward. It says there’ll be no lack of third-party games in the future. The company recently added Cyberpunk 2077 to the mix, as well as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

“What does this mean if you’re a current or future Stadia gamer?” Google adds. “You can continue playing all your games on Stadia and Stadia Pro, and we’ll continue to bring new titles from third parties to the platform. We’re committed to the future of cloud gaming, and will continue to do our part to drive this industry forward. Our goal remains focused on creating the best possible platform for gamers and technology for our partners, bringing these experiences to life for people everywhere.”