Go back to the grind with Tony Hawk’s 1 + 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has arrived on the Xbox Series S/X and PS5 consoles, completing the circle for the beloved skateboarding sim, which was remastered to great acclaim last year.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater & Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 are now available in a cross-gen bundle for the new Microsoft and Sony platforms, following up on September’s release for last-gen machines. The major updates come with native 4K at 60 FPS visuals, while 120FPS gaming is available at 1080p resolution.

Cross-generation progression is also supported, meaning gamers can transfer their saved game data from PS4 to PS5, for instance. We’re also excited to take this game for a spin with the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers, which are supported by the update.

The update can be purchased as a standalone game that works on both generations, but there’s also upgrade options available for those who purchased the remaster for or Xbox One and PS4.

If you bought the Deluxe Digital Edition on PS4 and Xbox One, then the upgrade is free. If you purchased the standard edition, you can upgrade from the digital/disc version for £10/$10. You will have to stay within the same family of consoles though.

Our reviewer Tom Deehan loved the tight and responsive gameplay, the head-banging soundtrack, the wealth of content available and the gorgeously updated levels. He wasn’t a fan of the often-frustrating difficulty, but the original games were always quite challenging.

He concluded: “THPS 1+2 Remastered remembers everything that made the classic skateboarding series so great, and brings it back for the modern era. The game is a little slower than some of the more wacky titles in the series, but the focus on pure skill and reward makes it difficult to put down.”

The remastered original games have got the series back on track, after a disastrous decade, which included the now-infamous Tony Hawk 5; one of the worst-received high-profile titles ever.