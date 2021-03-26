Trusted Recommends: OnePlus gets twin wins, while LG’s latest OLED dazzles

Friday is here and it’s bringing with it a fresh round of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column and show where we break down the top scoring products to pass through our lab over the last seven days.

It’s been another busy week for our team of expert tech reviewers with 13 products earning a recommended badge. Every product on this list has been put through rigorous testing by one of our reviewers to ensure it really is the best of the best.

Ausounds AU-Stream Hybrid

The AU-Stream Hybrid are the LA based audio brand’s attempt to create a best in class set of true wireless earbuds. They managed to impress us during testing by offering solid wireless connectivity, stylish looks, an excellent fit to and impressive ANC performance.

Score: 4/5

Hisense DHGA901NL

The Hisense DHGA901NL is the latest washing machine to pass through our white goods lab. During testing it impressed us with its low running costs, good capacity and decent asking price.

Score: 4/5

Netgear Meural WiFi Photo Frame

The Netgear Meural WiFi is a digital photo frame with a wealth of cool features. Highlights include brilliant picture quality and an app offers a range of ways to add images, either from local libraries or subscription services.

Score: 4/5

Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro is the latest powerhouse affordable phone from Xiaomi’s subsidiary. During testing it proved itself as a very capable cheap phone that should be a hit among gamers on a budget, thanks to its punchy processor and strong screen. The only downside is that, like most affordable phones, the camera can be a little hit and miss.

Score: 4/5

Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR

The ROG Swift PG259QNR is a powerhouse gaming monitor with an atypically fast 360Hz refresh rate. During testing we found the sensational speed makes it a great option for top-level esports players. Its high price makes it complete overkill for more casual gamers, however.

Score: 4/5

Razer Book 13

The Razer Book 13 is the iconic PC gaming heavyweight’s latest attempt to create an ultrabook that’s suitable for both work and play. Our tests revealed it as one of the most powerful Windows Ultrabooks available, flaunting some serious style with its skinny screen bezel. Our only minor quibbles stemmed from its slightly stingy SSD storage capacity and the lack of an in built fingerprint scanner.

Score: 4/5

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

The Galaxy A52 5G is Samsung’s latest mid-range smartphone. During testing we found it shares a lot in common with Samsung’s more expensive Galaxy S21 line. Highlights include a super fast and responsive 120Hz panel, quad sensor rear camera and wallet friendly price tag.

Score: 4/5

It Takes Two

It Takes Two is a new co-op platformer that’s available on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. During testing we found its endearing and thoughtful plot, which details the realities of marriage, parenting and what it takes to sustain a relationship, make it one of the most engaging games we’ve seen in quite some time.

Score: 4.5/5

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 is the cheaper option in the tech heavyweight’s current line up. During testing, though its case is a little cheap feeling, its wonderfully accurate screen, robust performance and reliable rear camera earned it a place as one of the best mid-range phones around.

Score: 4.5/5

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the OnePlus 9’s larger, more expensive sibling. It improves on the base 9 by adding variable refresh rate capabilities to the screen and a more advanced quad-sensor rear camera setup. During testing, though it costs a lot by OnePlus’ standards, the Pro is an excellent flagship that manages to match, and at times beat, key rivals like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Score: 4.5/5

Q Acoustics Q Active 200

The Q active 200 are the latest set of audiophile-level active speakers to pass through Trusted Labs. During testing they seriously impressed, offering wonderfully convenient streaming powers, coupled with a seriously wide and spacious sound.

Score: 4.5/5

Technics Ottava F SC-C70MK2

The F SC-C70MK2 is the second generation of Technics’ all-in-one music system. During testing we found it is a significant step up on its predecessor offering improved performance, plus new Google Assistant and Chromecast streaming functionality.

Score: 4.5/5

LG OLED65G1

The OLED65G1 is the first TV to feature LG’s new panel design. It absolutely wowed us, offering great new processing powers and some imaginative new gaming features. Make no mistake, the OLED65G1 is easily the best TV LG has ever made.

Score: 5/5