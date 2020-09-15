Getting a PS5 at launch could be difficult as Sony reportedly cuts production by 4 million units

Sony Computer Entertainment has reduced the number of PS5 consoles it plans to manufacture by 4 million units due to troubles with a key component.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the Japanese company has encountered production issues relating to the upcoming console’s custom system-on chip, meaning it will no longer be able to produce the 15 million machines planned for the launch window.

Production yields have allegedly fallen by roughly 50 percent, but are slowly improving as the company attempts to meet its previously established targets. But it seems this won’t be completely possible, with the predicted number of consoles now falling to 11 million units for the current fiscal year (end of March 2021).

Sony’s original plan for the PS5’s launch window was six million units, which falls roughly in line with what we saw for the PS4 back in 2013. However, with the dawn of the coronavirus pandemic and more people playing games from home, the company increased its plans significantly to meet potential demand.

When taking into account original production plans, this fall to 11 million units isn’t the end of the world, as it still falls above what Sony was planning to deliver before Covid-19 completely transformed how consumers were set to approach the next-generation of consoles. With any luck, those with a pre-order won’t have trouble securing the console.

PS5 is set to have an online showcase on Wednesday, September 16th which will hopefully shine a light on the console’s price, release date and slate of launch titles. Given it’s set to arrive in the next couple of months, we won’t be surprised if pre-orders for the machine also open once the 40-minute showcase has concluded.

Microsoft has already confirmed it will be releasing the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10th at £449 and £249 respectively, so if Sony hopes to compete it will need to come out swinging later this week. Fingers crossed we’ll be in for some huge surprises.

