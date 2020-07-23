Forza Motorsport confirmed for Xbox Series X, but it isn’t a launch title

Microsoft and Turn 10 Studios have announced Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X, although it won’t be available when the console launches later this year.

Built to take specific advantage of the company’s new hardware, it will once again be a gorgeous motorsport simulator with realistic vehicles, tracks and physics that the franchise is renowned for.

The reveal trailer looks gorgeous, although we’re surprised it isn’t arriving alongside the console later this year given Forza Horizon 4 launched a couple of years ago. Here’s hoping a release date will surface in the coming months.

Forza Motorsport Xbox Series X trailer – how does it look?

Unfortunately, Microsoft or Turn 10 didn’t reveal much else about the game beyond some gorgeous visuals and models of famous cars. We learned it will run at 4k/60fps on Xbox Series X, but obviously won’t reach such heights on older platforms. It’s also interesting that there isn’t a number on this one, so perhaps it will be a service-based experience that will be the franchise norm going forward.

Here’s what we thought of Forza Motorsport 7 in our review: “Turn 10 once again sets the bar for visual performance on the Xbox platform. Forza Motorsport 7 is a drop-dead-gorgeous game that brings sim racing to players of all skill levels. It may lack the absurd depth of the likes of Project Cars 2, but it makes up for it with accessibility and a beautiful presentation across the board.”

“For those of you picking up an Xbox One X, there’s no doubt this will be one of the must-buy games to show off your new ultra-powerful hardware.” Motorsport 7 was a graphical benchmark for the Xbox One X, and will no doubt be the same for its older sibling.

Forza Motorsport Xbox Series X release date – when is it coming?

No release date has been announced for Forza Motorsport on Xbox Series X, although we do know it will be coming to the next-gen console, Xbox One and Windows 10. You can expect it to debut on Game Pass with Smart Delivery, too.

