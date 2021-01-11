Final Fantasy XIV to receive its very own soundbar with the Panasonic Soundslayer

Panasonic has announced a Final Fantasy XIV version of its Panasonic Soundslayer gaming speaker, outfitted with decals dedicated to the beloved MMORPG.

Announced during the company’s CES 2021 livestream, this is a gorgeous limited edition of a genuinely impressive speaker, and will likely be available in small quantities once it’s unleashed upon the public.

Here’s what I thought of the Panasonic Soundslayer in my 4/5 review: “The Panasonic SoundSlayer is a great soundbar for gamers who aren’t after a more complete surround sound experience, and simply want to bulk up their existing setup with a few extra bells and whistles. From that perspective, it’s well worth considering.”

“However, for consumers looking for a soundbar more suited to general viewing or more capable surround sound for a larger living room, you would be better off looking elsewhere. Flaws aside, I’m very taken with Panasonic’s drive to deliver a soundbar that doesn’t hesitate to put gaming first.”

The Soundslayer has been designed in partnership with Square Enix and the development team behind Final Fantasy XIV, meaning it should be perfect for active players across PC and console. It also has three distinct modes which will work for a selection of different gaming genres. Check them out for yourself below:

Role-Playing Game mode – Ideal for role-playing games and optimised for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online. This mode creates a sense of reality and intensity, enabling gamers to feel as if they were inside of the game’s virtual world.

First-Person Shooter mode – Provides accurate audio location which allows users to hear subtle sounds such as footsteps, giving gamers the advantage in first-person shooter and third person shooter games.

Voice mode – Enhances human voices and further contributes to the immersive experience. Recommended for adventure games, where clear dialogue can provide important clues.

Final Fantasy XIV is the best MMORPG in the world right now, with its latest expansion drawing in millions of new players as it told a compelling, emotional story that had been building to a climax for years. Its free trial is fairly generous, and you can jump in across PC, Mac, PS4 or PS5 right now. We’ll have a dedicated review for the game in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for that!

