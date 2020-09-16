Final Fantasy 16 has been announced and it’s coming to PS5

Square Enix and Sony Computer Entertainment have confirmed the existence of Final Fantasy 16, with the upcoming JRPG being thrust into the spotlight during tonight’s PS5 Showcase.

Rumoured ahead of the show across social media and by a couple of industry insiders, it is wonderful to see the next chapter of Square Enix’s beloved JRPG franchise to finally be confirmed – and it looks fantastic on PS5.

Final Fantasy 15 was the series’ last major entry, and while it had an underwhelming launch back in 2016, it grew into an engrossing adventure with future updates and expansions. Now, it’s well worth jumping into despite and so-so story.

“This the best single-player Final Fantasy in a decade. The new combat system is more action-oriented, but still surprisingly tactical, while the new focus on open-world exploration brings the game and its world to life. Crammed with character, choice and interest, it’s an RPG where the good times keep on rolling down the road,” reads our launch review from Stuart Andrews.

The showcase featured a detailed look at the game, and was surprisingly generous when it came to showing off the upcoming adventure’s story, combat and characters. It definitely feels similar to Game of Thrones or The Witcher, albeit with a Final Fantasy twist. Those hoping the series would go back to its medieval roots that haven’t been explored since Final Fantasy 9 won’t be dissapointed here.

It will be a console exclusive for PlayStation 5, much like FF7 Remake, although will also be coming to PC. The trailer warned that the footage being featured was captured on a PC reminiscent of the PS5 experience, which is a bit of honest we can appreciate. We’ll be sure to share more details on Final Fantasy 16 very soon, which means a deeper dive into everything we saw from the much-anticipated epic.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…