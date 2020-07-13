Far Cry 6: Everything we know about Ubisoft’s open-world shooter

Far Cry 6 is a new entry in Ubisoft’s flagship shooter franchise coming to current and next-generation consoles, and it’s set to stand out from previous titles with an ambitious new setting and Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito in the starring role.

Here’s hoping the tried-and-true open-world formula will also be expanded upon, since it definitely needs expanding upon after seldom changing its tune since 2012. Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Far Cry 6 including all the latest news, release date, gameplay and more.

Far Cry 6 release date – when is it coming out?

Ubisoft has confirmed that Far Cry 6 will launch on February 18, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Stadia.

Just like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, owners of the game on older consoles will be able to upgrade to next-gen platforms for free. All your saves, progress and achievements/trophies will carry over, too.

Far Cry 6 setting – where does it take place?

Far Cry 6 will take place on the fictional Caribbean Island of Yara, which has been heavily inspired by Cuba. It has been described as “the largest Far Cry playground to date” and a “tropical paradise frozen in time.” So this explains why a tyrannical regime has managed to emerge without the interference of wider civilization.

Far Cry 6 story – what’s it about?

The island of Yara is controlled by a dictator known as Anton Costillo (portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito) who is raising his son, Diego, to follow in his tyrannical footsteps. He’s seen placing a grenade in Diego’s hands in the debut trailer before pulling the pin, trying to ingrain the cycle of chaos and power into his offspring at a young age.

Speaking to Variety, Esposito describes his villainous character as a leader “trying to empower the people to understand that they need strong leadership now,” while also failing to dispel an emergent revolution. He’s “trying to empower his son to take up his mantle and really embrace ideas that would allow him to see that soon he will probably be the next leader in this country,” the actor continues.

You will play as a resistance fighter known as Dani Rojas, who is fighting for freedom and hopes to restore the country to its former glory. Players are able to select their gender at the start of the game, although it remains unclear whether the protagonist will be voiced this time around.

Far Cry 6 trailer – how does it look?

We’ve compiled all the latest trailers for Far Cry 6 below, including a gorgeous opening cinematic inspired by prestige television.

Far Cry 6 gameplay – how does it play?

Those familiar with the franchise will be excited to learn that Far Cry 6 is once again a first-person shooter set across a vast location that players can navigate either on foot or with a variety of different vehicles. You’ll also be able to construct makeshift weapons and hire Amigos using the “Fangs for Hire” system. Co-operative multiplayer will also make a return.

