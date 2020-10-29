Far Cry 6 is the latest blockbuster game to be delayed

It’s not been a good week for fans of open world video games. First, Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed yet again and now Far Cry 6 has been held up.

Developer Ubisoft had previously offered a February 18 2021 release date, but now it says Far Cry 6 won’t launch until during the 2021-2022 financial year. That means at some point between April 2021 and March 2022.

Ubisoft the delay was down to production issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, while the team behind the game simply said it had been given more time to complete it.

A tweet from the Far Cry team on Thursday told gamers: “While we know you are all anxious to get your hands on Far Cry 6, we want to let you know that we’ve been given more time to allow us to make this the game you aspire to play, while focusing on the wellbeing of our teams in this unprecedented global context.”

Far Cry 6 is an eagerly-awaited addition to the series, coming to current and next-gen consoles. The game has an ambitious new setting and stars Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito (who played the dastardly drug lord Gustavo Fring) in the lead role as dictator Anton Costillo.

The game will take place in the fictional Caribbean Island of Yara, but it’s pretty much Cuba in all but name. Ubisoft has described the landscape as “the largest Far Cry playground to date” and a “tropical paradise frozen in time.”

Gamers will take on the role of Dani Rojas, who is a resistance fighter seeking to free Yara from the clutches of authoritarianism.

Unfortunately, that’s not the only bad news we have from Ubisoft today. The firm has also admitted Rainbow Six Quarantine will now arrive between April 2021 and March 2022, also due to the production challenges caused by the pandemic.

Thankfully, there’s no delay t0 Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft’s other big late 2020 releases.

