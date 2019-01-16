Report: EA has cancelled its open-world Star Wars project

A recent report by Kotaku claims that the Star Wars title previously in development at EA Vancouver has been cancelled.

The game, which was yet to be shown off in public beyond a few pieces of concept art, was first in the works at Visceral Games prior to the studio’s closure in 2017.

At the time, EA said that Visceral’s idea was far too linear and they needed to “pivot the design” to create an experience that players would return to again and again.

In other words, it seemed to fit a more traditional single-player model without the multiplayer hooks and lifespan of something like Destiny or EA’s own Anthem.

EA Vancouver rebooted the project and has been working on this vision since October 2017, although Kotaku’s Jason Schreier now reports it has been cancelled.

Since the report’s publication, Schreier has spoken with several people associated with the project, code-named Orca, who say it has been rebooted once again into a smaller Star Wars project.

Electronic Art’s development roadmap required a closer release date, possibly 2020, which is what this new project will now be aiming for. Schreier also states that nobody was laid off as part of this change.

Respawn Entertainment, the creators of Titanfall, are also working on a Star Wars game known as Jedi Fallen Order, which will bridge the gaps between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

