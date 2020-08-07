Creators of Batman Arkham Trilogy finally confirm existence of its Suicide Squad game

After months of rumours and speculation, Rocksteady has finally confirmed the existence of its Suicide Squad title and when we can expect to see it.

Tweeting from its official account, Rocksteady confirmed the upcoming game with an image of Superman facing away from the camera, a Suicide Squad logo located on his head. Beyond that, we know very little about it beyond a few reports.

We will see the game in action at DCFandome on August 22, although sources claim we won’t be seeing much of it beyond an initial trailer. It is apparently a games as a service title with online co-op in a similar vein to Marvel’s Avengers where you will play as multiple heroes and villains from the DC universe.

Rocksteady is responsible for the beloved Batman Arkham trilogy, with the last entry having launched several years ago. So, whatever this Suicide Squad game ends up being, it’s been a long time coming. It is in development for next-gen consoles and is likely a number of years away from release, although we’ll find out more later this month.

Here’s what we thought of Arkham Knight in our 4.5/5 review: “This is an even bigger and more epic game than Arkham City, but one which luxuriates in the details and doesn’t lose track of what makes the Dark Knight such a powerful protagonist. We could pick faults in the tedious Batmobile battling or the way the gameplay hasn’t evolved, but that wouldn’t do the game justice.”

We hope Suicide Squad differentiates itself from Marvel’s Avengers, since it will be rather awkward having two loot-based superhero adventures on the market for a number of years. It will be unusual if the cinematic ambition makes its way into the gaming world. If you fancy jumping into Crystal Dynamic’s Marvel effort, the beta kicks off tonight.

