Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Fall Guys headline PlayStation Plus this August

Sony has announced all of the freebies coming to PlayStation Plus this August, and it’s a strong month for the service with an imaginative mixture of games on offer.

Headlining the August offerings is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Campaign Remastered, a recent revival of Infinity Ward’s beloved action blockbuster. It’s aged wonderfully, and the new visuals only enhance what is already a fantastic rollercoaster.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is a welcome return for what many consider to be the franchises’ finest honest hour. It builds upon the bombastic campaign with luscious new graphics and a selection of small changes that help make it more appealing than ever,” reads our 4/5 review.

“The lack of multiplayer is a shame given how much I adored it back in the day, but knowing that Infinity Ward plans to implement maps and other elements of Modern Warfare 2 into the 2019 iteration is still an enticing prospect. If you’re after an action blockbuster in gaming form, this is essential.”

Related: Best PS4 Games

Next up is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, a bright and charming multiplayer experience where you must compete in a 60-person online multiplayer party game. It’s sorta like a battle royale, but there’s a greater focus on fun minigames than indiscriminate murder.

“Bend, bounce and bash your way through hilarious physics-based obstacles, from smashing through doors, to balancing on massive see-saws, to racing up mountains riddled with traps. Add a touch of style to your Fall Guy by customizing them with everything from classy pineapple couture to flattering prehistoric fashion,” reads the PlayStation Blog.

If you’ve yet to grab Rise of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K20 and Erica from last month’s selection, there’s still a couple of days left to add them to your digital library. They’ll remain there forever, but you’ll need an active PS Plus to play them.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…