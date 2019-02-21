Operation Grand Heist sees Call of Duty Black Ops 4 add microtransactions

Activision has implemented microtransactions into Call of Duty Black Ops 4 with the first-person shooter’s latest expansion.

Operation Grand Heist is a new addition to the hugely popular shooter, adding a variety of new maps, weapons and modes to the experience. It’s available individually or as part of the game’s season pass.

Perhaps more controversially, Grand Heist also happens to add microtransactions into the mix, allowing players to purchase boxes containing new skins, weapons and other spoils.

Known as “Reserve Crates” in the game itself, they can be obtained by playing Blackout multiplayer or purchased individually for £1.79 (200 COD Points).

Related: Anthem Review

Many of the items obtained from crates won’t impact gameplay, although you can unlock weapon variants that offer you 25% extra experience points among other things.

This isn’t the first time Activision has added in-game purchases to a premium product following its release, likely as a way to lessen criticism of such a move. Given the recent departure of Destiny from the publisher, this could be a way of making up lost revenue.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered also saw in-game crates introduced alongside downloadable content packs many felt should’ve been made available for free.

Despite this recent controversy, we thoroughly enjoyed Call of Duty Black Op 4, awarding it 9/10 in our initial review:

“It’s a strong entry, with fluid shooting. I wouldn’t buy the PR line that this is ‘three different games’ but all three branches play into each other, enhancing the overall package.”

What do you think about microtransactions being added to Call of Duty Black Ops 4? Let us know Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.