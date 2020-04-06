Animal Crossing: New Horizons update lowers egg spawn rates ahead of Bunny Day

Bunny Day has proven to be a controversial debut for seasonal events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with Nintendo having now issued an update to balance things out.

The event kicked off last week, filling the islands of players with eggs that occupied trees, rocks, lakes and even the sky. They can be used to craft a bunch of limited-time items, but proved overwhelming and changed up the vanilla gameplay flow.

Patch 1.1.4 is now available for download on Nintendo Switch, and it “adjusts the rate of drops for some eggs until 11th April,” meaning you might stand a chance of gathering standard crafting materials instead of eggs for once.

Bunny Day itself doesn’t arrive until April 12th, where I assume all hell will break loose as we dedicate the rest of our lives worshipping The Egg Overlords. Players have until then to gather eggs and craft all items until they disappear for another year.

This update is a positive sign that Nintendo is watching how its fans are reacting to even the smallest of changes in New Horizons. The outcry over eggs hasn’t exactly been quiet, and having them clog up my inventory is irritating, so it’s nice to see such a sudden patch arrive.

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best game I’ve played this year, and immediately cements itself as one of the generation’s defining experiences. Fans will be playing it for years, watching as the seasons roll by and unveil the true potential of what has been created here,” reads our 5/5 review of the killer Switch exclusive.

Bunny Day is the first major seasonal event for Animal Crossing, and will likely be followed by many more in the weeks to come. Each month also brings with it a changing roster of fish, bugs and other creatures to capture and sell or donate to the museum – so players always have something to do.

