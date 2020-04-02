Header image credit: Shan Murphy

Bunny Day has arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and players have already begun sharing their experiences of the seasonal event on social media.

Taking the place of Easter in the world of Animal Crossing, Bunny Day has a strange new character drop into your town by the name of Zipper T. Bunny.

The strange mascot has hidden eggs across the island, with many of them taking the place of fish in the ocean and fruit in trees. You can collect them and use them as crafting ingredients for a bunch of limited-edition furniture, which will be around until April 12th.

It’s been fun watching the chaos unfold across the internet as places come to terms with fun annoyances brought about by Bunny Day. Some players have found their precious lakes now filled with eggs, finding it harder to catch fish and other creatures to either sell or donate to museums.

Zipper T. Bunny is also surprisingly ominous, prowling the island and watching as he hopes villagers find eggs and use them to craft his precious range of objects. Even the villagers are spooked!

Players have even discovered that he goes out of character once you walk off-screen, unveiling the perky mascot’s facade for all to see. You can’t hide your secrets from us, Zipper!

Bunny Day is the first major seasonal event and already seems to have shaken up the status quo in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and seeing it invoke such heated discussion is always fun. That being said, I’m sure some are excited for a semblance of normality to return on their island.

Earning 5/5 in our review, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is absolutely fantastic. “Fans will be playing it for years, watching as the seasons roll by and unveil the true potential of what has been created here,” reads our verdict.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…