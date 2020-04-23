Nature Day: Everything you need to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s new update

A new update has arrived for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, bringing with it a seasonal event known as Nature Day which introduces a new shop, plants and more.

Nature Day is the first of many updates planned in the coming months for New Horizons, expanding upon what is already a fairly comprehensive experience.

Arriving today through a free download, Nature Day introduces a new shopkeeper known as Leif, who will have constructed a stall in the island plaza.

They aren’t just selling flowers either; they introduce a new type of plant known as Shrubs, which are essentially small bushes that sprout forth all manner of adorable flowers.

If you’re bored of fences and want a more appealing way of surrounding houses or decorating your island, planting a few of these is a surefire way of drawing eyes once visitors come knocking.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day dates and times – How long does it last?

Nature Day is currently taking place in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and will conclude on May 5th ahead of other planned seasonal events kicking off. So, you have this long to earn additional Nook Miles through completing certain objectives.

It remains unclear whether or not Leif will stick around after this, although we imagine they will become a regular visitor to the island alongside other shopkeepers.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day – All the items sold by Leif

Leif doesn’t have a huge catalogue of items in their inventory, and some of these may differ depending on your island and the local flowers growing about the place. We’ve compiled the complete list of items sold on our end for the time being:

Pink-azalea start

White-azalea start

Blue-hydrangea start

Pink-hydrangea start

Red-lily bag

Red-rose bag

White-lily bag

White-rose bag

Yellow-lily bag

Yellow-rose bag

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day challenges – What are they?

Nature Day also brings with it a new form of challenges situated in the Nook Miles Challenge section of your Nookphone. You’ll be rewarded additional miles for completing these objectives, which are seemingly associated with planting shrubs and paying particular attention to the gardening aspect of your island.

