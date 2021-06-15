Advance Wars 1+2 remake bombing onto Switch this December

A rather lifeless Nintendo Direct livestream at E3 2021 saw Nintendo announce yet more remakes for the Nintendo Switch console. This time Advance Wars 1+2, the Gameboy Advance strategy titles from the turn of the century, are coming out of deep storage for a full remake.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp will be released on the Switch on December 3. The games which have been *cliche alert* “rebuilt from the ground up” for the Switch console, along with plenty of other remakes we’ve seen for the Switch in recent times.

The remaster will include 3D graphics for the first time, which is sure to please longtime fans of the series, but the grid-based gameplay looks entirely as it did 20 years ago when the first game launched. The sequel hit GameBoy Advance in 2003.

You can get a glimpse of the gameplay in the trailer showcased during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday evening. The turn-based game will see players position their forces for battle in order to lead the commanding officers to victory and capture enemy headquarters.

The game has a little place in gaming history as it was released in North America on September 10 2001, the day before the September 11 attacks in the United States. That caused the release to be delayed on European soul until the following January.

The last time we saw Advance Wars was the re-release on the Nintendo Wii U Virtual Console back in 2014. At least this time gamers are getting a full rebuild for the popular first-party title originally developed by Intelligent Systems.

While the remakes might please those old enough to have played the originals, it remains to be seen whether the titles will gain much traction among the younger generation and join the ranks of the best Switch games.

We sure would love to see some new first-party IP from Nintendo though, eh?