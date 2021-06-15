Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct showcase

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Nintendo E3 2021 Direct is set to take place today, with many games rumoured to make an appearance such as Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There could even be a couple of surprises thrown into the mix, with fans hoping for a reveal for the likes of a new Mario Kart, Super Mario Odyssey and the delayed Metroid Prime 4. But don’t get your hopes up too much for the last three, as chances of them turning up are fairly slim.

One reveal we can realistically rule out is the Nintendo Switch Pro, as the E3 Direct video says it will focus exclusively on Nintendo Switch software, mostly releasing in 2021.

But that’s enough about our predictions. Let’s talk about the details of the upcoming event.

You can watch the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct video presentation from 5pm UK time (9am PT) today on either Nintendo’s official website or its YouTube channel.

We’ve embedded the video below so you watch it right here. So get your popcorn ready for the big event and send us your reactions on Twitter.

There will be around 40 minutes of footage for the Nintendo Direct presentation, including trailers and gameplay footage. We expect Nintendo to offer deeper looks at already announced games such as Breath of the Wild 2 and Splatoon 3, while also announcing some completely new titles.

There will also be a Treehouse event which will show three hours of gameplay for a handful on unnamed Switch games. Don’t be surprised to see Mario Golf: Super Rush be one of those games, despite being a matter of days away from launch.

And if you don’t have time to watch the event live, then make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews as we’ll be covering all of the biggest stories of the Nintendo Direct showcase.

