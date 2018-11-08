For best Game of the Year 2018, look no further than God of War

Sony’s sublime God of War reboot has snatched the top prize for games at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

This is because God of War is a masterful reboot of the god-bothering punch-’em-up, which starred the angry and bald Kratos pummelling gods from ancient mythology and being incredibly angry.

Here though, gaming’s very own Phil Mitchell has grown up. He’s not dry-humping half naked ladies in 4K, but instead musing on his own toxic masculinity to consider the impact that his life of extreme violence has had on those around him. By pairing him with his son, the impressionable Atreus, we see a more human side to Kratos, a man trying to recover his life from the grips of the immense rage of his younger years.

Despite being set bang in the middle of mythology, Kratos living in Midgard at the start of the tale, this is a grounded story with human elements, examining its own past and with something to say that’s both relevant and interesting not just to fans of the series, but also to people that have grown up and done some things they regret in the past which is, y’know, everyone.

Also, he has a really sweet axe which is perfect for bringing the hurt to the Norse mythology-inspired beasties, so that’s worth a punt alone.

In his review, former games editor Brett Phipps said: “God of War tells a wonderful tale through a beautiful spectrum speckled with more than a few drops of the blood of your enemies.”

