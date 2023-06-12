Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cover Screen may get YouTube, Google Maps and more

We’re around a month from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and we’re starting to hear more details about the revamped, larger cover screen reportedly on deck for the foldable handset.

Sam Mobile reports Samsung is working with Google on optimised versions of Google Maps, Google Messages and YouTube, enabling users to glean much more functionality without flipping open the handset.

According to reports, the cover screen will be 3.4-inches in size, which is plenty big enough to watch a YouTube video or navigate walking directions or get a better look at your messages.

Given those are some of the most popular features for any smartphone, this will be a significant step forward for a phone, which hasn’t placed an important emphasis on the cover screen to date.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch outer cover screen, which only offers access to notifications, shortcuts and quick settings. “Like any good clamshell phone, a big draw is the outside screen – or Cover Screen as Samsung calls it,” our reviewer wrote.

“On the Z Flip 4, the outer display remains visually the same as before, but a number of software tweaks have been added to improve functionality. Themes set on the phone now transfer across to the Cover Screen, adding more personality, and quick settings can be accessed for actions like enabling Wi-Fi or Airplane mode. These additions are minor but it’s nice to see the Cover Screen get slightly smarter each year.”

This year, the upgrade looks like it’ll be much bigger and will be able to compete with the new Moto Razr 40 Ultra, which has laid down the gauntlet for Samsung with a brilliant new effort. We called that exterior 3.6-inch display “genuinely useful” as it can run any app.

Our reviewer wrote: “It’s this ability to run any app on the external display that’s truly a game-changer for the clamshell foldable form factor. I was able to do much more with the Razr 40 Ultra than any other clamshell including the fairly useful Oppo Find N2 Flip, making it much easier to respond to incoming messages and check emails, control YouTube playback via my TV and even play Call of Duty Mobile.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

