Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could make the Cover Screen much more useful

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could arrive with a much larger Cover Screen, according to an in-the-know display industry analyst.

According to Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the next-generation clamshell phone will have a cover display that’s around 3.0-inches. That would enable users to do much more without having to flip open the handset to reveal the 6.7-inch screen.

The current Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch display next to the camera lenses and is only really useful for notifications, shortcuts and accessing media controls and quick settings. It also works as a camera viewfinder for photos taken with the rear cameras. It’s definitely handy, but certainly could be more useful.

We’d love to be able to access fuller versions of apps like Spotify, beyond just skipping tracks and pausing the music, just as you can with the Moto Razr series of flip phones – the Z Flip series’ key rival. A 3-inch display would also be passable for watching YouTube videos or photos you’ve received in texts, for example.

Young has been a reliable source of information in recent years, often coming through with scoops on display technology, sizes, and refresh rates of forthcoming phones and tablets. So, while we’d maintain caution, there’s also a good chance of this particular feature coming to fruition.

The display expert also predicts Samsung will debut a different hinge design within the Z Flip 5, which he says will reduce the visibility of the hinge. That’d be another welcome change.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already our favourite small phone, with Samsung’s foldables now feeling less niche and more affordable. We afforded the phone a four-star score for the battery life improvements, clever camera tricks and various customisation options.

We would have liked longer battery life and more upgrades over the Galaxy Z Flip 3, as well as a more useful cover display. It sounds like the next-gen will take care of the latter.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

