Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G finally hits UK pre-orders with unlimited data offer

It’s been nearly two months since the Samsung Galaxy Watch went on sale in the UK, but those eying the 4G LTE version of the device have been impatiently tapping their non-smart watch since.

Thankfully, the wait is coming to an end, as EE has put the data-enabled version of the device up for pre-order ahead of a release date later this month. The UK’s largest 4K network is offering the device to existing customers with no upfront cost on a two-year contract for £20 per month. That’ll pay for the device over time, as well as unlimited data.

EE will also supercharge customers’ smartphone data locker by an additional 1GB per month, while minutes and texts allowances are shared with the smartphone contact.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G 42mm is available with 4GB of storage, in both rose gold and midnight black. The 46mm 4GB silver variant costs £20 up front, while the £20 monthly tariff over two years remains the same.

EE says the 4G version is exclusive to its online and brick & mortar stores in the UK. Naturally, folks require a compatible Samsung smartphone on the EE network with either a pay monthly or SIM-only plan to qualify.

EE says the watch is expected to ship within 14 days. However, the launch comes two months after T-Mobile subscribers in the US were able to pick up the 4G version of Samsung’s latest smartphone.

In his review, our own Richard Easton awarded the Galaxy Watch an 8/10 score, praising the smart design and the rotating bezel-based UI. He was also impressed by the bright and sharp display and the offline Spotify support.

However, he didn’t see enough of a departure from previous Samsung watches, was unsatisfied with the Bixby assistant, and bemoaned the lack of available apps and Samsung Pay support.

Will you be grabbing the Galaxy Watch 4G on EE? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.