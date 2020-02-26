Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 hopes dashed – for good this time

While few expected the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 series to get the latest Android 10 operating system, there had been mixed messages in recent months.

Samsung only usually promises two years of OS updates for its phones, while it usually adds an additional year of security updates. That appeared to be the case again this cycle, when Samsung left the phones of the Android 10 update roadmap.

However, rogue Samsung customer representatives got hopes up and it became a question again. Now, the company has confirmed once and for all that, Android 10 and the One UI 2.0 won’t be coming to the S8 and Note 8 series of phones.

The word comes straight from horse’s mouth. Samsung told SamMobile during the recent Unpacked event that there’d be no exceptions for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 series of phones. As such, they’ll be stuck on Android 9 Pie moving forward, while we’d hope Samsung would continue to furnish the phones with security updates.

Samsung has already provided the phones with Android 8 Oreo and Android 9 after both launched on the ancient Android 7 Nougat operating system.

Still it’ll be disappointing for the Samsung users who’d placed stock in the well-reported comments from a customer service representative who said last month: “Please note that these two models are eligible to receive the new Android 10 version. Deployment will take place during this year 2020.”

That information was clearly incorrect.

However, this might be enough to push legacy phone owners further towards the new Galaxy S20 series which is out this month with Android 10 and One UI 2.0 out of the box. The Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra promise to be Samsung’s best ever smartphone range and will go on sale in the UK starting on March 13, complete with 5G options. We’ll have full reviews soon.

