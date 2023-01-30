Galaxy S23 could be a poor relation to S23 Plus and Ultra – here’s why

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series in just a couple of days at an Unpacked event on February 1, with the latest leaks suggesting the base model will be significantly inferior in a number of important ways.

While the smaller S-series flagship is usually not as specced out as others in the series, the Twitter tipster @chunvn8888 reckons the Wi-Fi modem, storage speed, and charging speed on the base Galaxy S23 will be inferior than the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra.

The leaker says the wired charging speed will be capped at 25W, which is much lower than the 45W users can expect from the other two devices in the trio.

There’s also bad news when it comes to the Wi-Fi modem being deployed, which will only offer Wi-Fi 6E, rather than the newer Wi-Fi 7 standard. Wi-Fi 7 isn’t prevalent right now, but if you’re planning on keeping the phone for a number of years, you might miss out.

Today’s tip (via 9to5Google) also suggests the Galaxy S23 will have UFS 3.1 storage, which is slower than the UFS 4.0 speeds available on the Plus and Ultra variants. Finally, in terms of design, the leaker expects the base model to have slightly thicker bezels and a less impressive haptic motor.

This is all amid reports of a price increase for the Galaxy S23 in Europe. Thankfully, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will still be powering the device, so users will benefit from the same power as on the more expensive models, even if some of the other specs are sagging.

We’ll be covering the event as it happens and are excited to see Samsung put its best foot forward for 2023. The company is expected to place a strong focus on the Galaxy S23 cameras during tomorrow’s Unpacked event.