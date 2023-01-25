Samsung Galaxy S23 range set for a price bump in Europe

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range will receive a price bump in Europe, it’s been claimed.

Recent reports have suggested that our cousins in the US will not be paying any more for the privilege of owning a lightly refreshed Samsung flagship phone from February. We in Europe, however, may not be so lucky.

Reporter Roland Quandt has tweeted a list of Galaxy S23 prices supposedly taken from a Spanish retailer.

According to these claims, the Samsung Galaxy S23 price will start from €959, which is for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. That’s a pretty large increase from the equivalent model of the Samsung Galaxy S22, which cost €879 at launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price will apparently start from €1,209, up from €1,129 for the equivalent 8GB/256GB of the Galaxy S22 Plus (for which there was also a €1,079 8GB/128GB option).

As for the ultra-flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, that’ll start from €1,409 for 8GB/256GB. The same provision in the Galaxy S22 Ultra was priced at €1,379, which is a much lower rise overall. Again, though, there was a 128GB storage option of that older model priced at €1,279.

Just like the iPhone 14 range, then, it looks as if non-Americans are going to be paying a much higher price for their new Samsung Galaxy phones in 2023.

If recent reports are to be believed, we can at least look forward to some improved low light camera shots for our extra euros – and, as seems highly likely, pounds.