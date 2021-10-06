Galaxy S22 delayed? S21 SE January launch could push back flagship

Samsung could delay the launch of its flagship Galaxy S22 smartphone range, in order to squeeze a little more life out of the current generation, according to a new report.

SamMobile sources say the Galaxy S22 phones may launch in February 2022, slightly later than the January launch afforded to the initial Galaxy S21 range.

It could be that Samsung decides to wait until later in the month and host an Unpacked event around the time of the MWC 2022, as it used to once upon a time.

Despite rumours Samsung has cancelled the Galaxy S21 FE, today’s report says Samsung is still keen on launching it, with the plan to do so in January. The logic the report gives for potentially delaying the S22 is that Samsung is less likely to launch both phones in the same month.

Samsung chose to launch the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) on October 2 2020, starting at £599 for the 4G model and £699 for the 5G version. There was little fanfare, as it was introduced via a press release rather than a launch event and we wouldn’t expect it to be any different this time around.

However, it would be somewhat surprising if this second tier phone caused the main event to be pushed back, so we’re taking this report with a pinch of salt for the time being.

The report comes amid another, barely a week ago, suggesting the S22 might arrive as soon as December. The reliable and prolific leaker Ice Universe reckons the S21 SE might be cancelled altogether with the S22 coming before Christmas.

So, essentially, confusion reigns over when and whether the S21 SE will arrive at all and what ramifications that may have for the launch of the Galaxy S22 series of phones.

Best just adopt a wait and see attitude on this one until Samsung officially announces the phones, guys.