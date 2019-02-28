Samsung Galaxy S10 will come with a money-saving freebie – here’s why

If you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone you’ll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds, but you’ll also find another treat when you take the device out of the box.

Samsung is pre-installing a screen protector on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus handsets, meaning you won’t have to buy one as a matter of course, when picking up the phone.

The company isn’t just doing this to save you a few quid, there’s a purpose to Samsung’s generosity. It’s because some third-party screen protectors will render one of the phone’s best features – the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor – useless.

While there will be compatible options available to buy, Samsung is saving buyers some hassle here, both in finding one and actually attaching the bloody thing to your phone.

However, it’s unlikely to be the permanent solution Galaxy fans are seeking. As The Verge points out, the screen protector provided is unlikely to be of the highest quality. Buyers may still want to invest in a more substantive solution, but at least this will get users through those first few days.

Because the Samsung Galaxy S10e doesn’t include the flagship in-display fingerprint sensor, buyers of the entry level device will not benefit from the freebie.

The Galaxy S10 range goes on sale in March 7 in the United Kingdom. Pre-orders for the handsets are already underway, with some great deals out there for those reserving the phone.

The company is looking to bolster sales right out of the gate, following the disappointing box office reception afforded to the Galaxy S9. Whether the Galaxy S10’s numerous advancements are enough to restore slowing flagship sales remains to be seen, but it appears Samsung pulled out plenty of stops.

Have you pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S10 yet? Which device are you most excited about? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.