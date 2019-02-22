These are the swishest Galaxy S10 cases money can buy

Thinking about investing in Samsung’s latest and greatest smartphone, the Galaxy S10? Then you’re going to want to grab a case with it.

With pricing starting at £669 for the semi-affordable Galaxy S10e and going up to a whopping £799 for the basic Galaxy S10 and £899 for the top-end Galaxy S10 Plus you’re not going to want to risk leaving your new blower unprotected.

But which to get? With every company under the sun rushing to release its own set of armour for the Galaxy S10 finding the exact right one for your specific needs is a tricky task.

Here to help we’ve created a definitive list of the best cases we’ve seen since the phones were unveiled on 20 February.

Editor’s note: We haven’t had a chance to get any of these cases in for testing, so we can’t attest to their ruggedness. We’ll update this list with all the best cases we’ve physically tested when we get them in for review.

1. Mous Clarity case

An all round great looking Galaxy S10 case

Price: £39.99

If you’re after a great all rounder then Mous’ Galaxy S10 Clarity case looks like a great option. The Mous Clarity case is lined with high impact “Airshock” material the company claims dampens the impact drops have, ensuring it’ll stay blissfully crack free after an accidental tumble.

The Mous Clarity Case is also available in a variety of different finishes, ranging from basic carbon to retro-wood – which is our personal favourite.

Buy now from Mous

2. Snakehive Samsung Galaxy S10 Vintage Wallet Collection

The most fashionable Galaxy S10 case around

Price: £28.95

Not fashionable enough? Then one of Snakehive’s Vintage Wallet Collection cases may be a better choice.

Built by high-end British phone case and accessories brand Snakehive, the Vintage case is made of premium cowhide nubuck leather and available in ambient gold, polished silver, rose gold foils or natural emboss finishes.

It’s also a pretty practical choice, with each case featuring three credit card slots and a larger compartment for physical cash.

Buy now from Snakehive

3. Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Monarch

The ultimate rugged Galaxy S10 case

Price: £44.99

Not interested in all this fashion nonsense and just want a case that’ll protect your shiny new Galaxy S10 from whatever the world has to throw at it? Then you may want to invest in the Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Monarch.

The Monarch is, on paper, one of the most rugged Galaxy S10 cases money can buy having been built to meet 2X Military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6). If that wasn’t enough to tempt you the mixed leather and metal case is also compatible with Samsung Pay and Samsung Fast Wireless Charging.

Buy now from Urban Armor

These are our current picks of the best Galaxy S10 cases. Think we’ve missed any? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews