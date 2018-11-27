Alleged benchmarks for the Exynos 9820-powered Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus have just appeared online and, unsurprisingly, it looks like the handset will be very powerful indeed.

A claimed score of 325,076 on AnTuTu (via PhoneArena) would put it ahead of the Kirin 980-powered Huawei Mate 20 Pro (309,628) and all other mainstream Android handsets, though just behind the iPhone XS (358,091).

The AnTuTu listing also claims that the S10 Plus − indicated by the codename SM-G975F − will feature a 6.4-inch display, 6GB of RAM and Android Pie.

It’s worth stressing, however, that these specs and figures are far from official, and should therefore be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung unveiled the Exynos 9820 processor earlier this month, and it will likely power any Galaxy S10 models that are bound for the UK market. The 9820 will offer a number of clear upgrades over the Exynos 9810, its predecessor that drove the Galaxy S9.

For one, Samsung says the Exynos 9820 will be 10% less power hungry than its predecessor, meaning the Galaxy S10 should be Samsung’s most efficient phone to date and offer improved battery life.

It supports 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K video recording at 150fps, while there’s support for up to five camera sensors too.

It also includes the new Mali-G76 GPU cores, which tout a 40% performance boost and 35% power efficiency gains, and a dedicated neutral processing unit for AI-related tasks.

Rumours suggest Samsung is planning to reveal at least three versions of the S10 − standard, Plus and Lite − at MWC in February, though a top-spec 5G model could hit select markets soon after.

