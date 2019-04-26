The Galaxy Note 10 will absolutely crush the Huawei Mate 30 if this is true

There’s no shortage of excellent Android phones around this year, but Huawei could be set to up the ante further with the launch of its new Mate 30 phablet – or will it?

The latest Huawei Mate 30 gossip comes to us from Dutch gadget blog Mobielkopen, which claims to out the Chinese smartphone manufacturer’s plans for a device called the Huawei P Smart Z.

In a potential taste of what’s to come from the Mate 30, the Huawei P Smart Z will allegedly be a 6.59-inch device with a Full HD+ screen that clocks in at 2340 x 1080 pixels (391ppi).

Under the hood, the new handset will apparently come packing Huawei’s own Kirin 710 SoC, backed by 4GB of RAM, with a 64GB on-board storage allotment and 4000mAh battery cell.

These kinds of specs are hardly likely to worry the very best Android phones, which include the new Huawei P30 Pro, but rather throw down the gauntlet to rival mid-rangers like the Samsung Galaxy A80.

However, the Huawei Mate 30 may well follow one of this year’s dominant Android trends and sport a pop-up front selfie camera like what we’re expecting to see on the OnePlus 7. The latest handset from the self-dubbed ‘flagship killer’ firm is due to launch in May.

Should all this mean Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy Note 10 phablet has something to worry about? Not based on these revelations alone, but the race is still well and truly on for the first phone to feature a true all-screen display.

Achieving this will require the phone’s front camera to be embedded under the display, so it’ll be a mean technological feat.

Could it happen with the Huawei Mate 30 or Huawei Mate 30 Pro? We’ll know later this year, with IFA 2019 the next logical launch window for a new Huawei flagship.

Are you waiting for the Huawei Mate 30, or have you plumped for the P30 Pro? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.