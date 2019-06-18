The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro will have one key difference

The Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be significantly bigger than the already sizable regular Galaxy Note 10, according to a fresh leak.

The, not all too surprising, news broke via serial leaker IceUniverse on Twitter, who posted a riveting image of two bits of plastic wrapping.

The wrapping is reportedly packaging for the rumoured Galaxy Note 10 phones and shows the two handsets differing sizes.

Specifically it suggests the regular Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro will have a larger 6.75-inch display.

Compare the size of Note10 and Note Pro pic.twitter.com/XWsEEDVjY1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 18, 2019

Further details weren’t given and the information is far from official, but it would make sense for the two phones to be different sizes. The company takes the same strategy with its regular Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus phones.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro are the hotly anticipated next flagship phablets from Samsung. The company is expected to unveil them at an event ahead of the IFA trade show in Berlin this September. Official information about the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro’s specifications is thin on the ground.

Rumours suggest them will feature a different design to the regular Galaxy S10 that features a central hole punch camera placement. Outside of this there are conflicting rumblings suggesting it will have improved specifications and an upgraded rear camera. The line’s iconic S Pen stylus is also expected to make a reappearance.

If accurate the two phablets will launch with relatively little competition. The Galaxy Note 10’s arch rival, the Huawei Mate 30, is currently in a state of flux.

Following an executive band from the US White House forcing Google to cut ties with Huawei it is unlikely the Mate 30 will be able to get an official Android license. This would stop it getting software support from Google and mean critical services like the Play Store would not run on the Mate 30.