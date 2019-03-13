Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be the 5G phone to beat in 2019

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be the first in the range to offer 5G connectivity, judging by the newly-released source code for the Galaxy S10 handsets.

Within the code, XDA Developers have spotted a reference to a device called ‘davinci5G’ hiding within the code. Da Vinci, if you recall, is the rumoured codename for the Note 10, as originally reported by noted Samsung leakster Ice Universe

Putting those two pieces of information together, as well as the recent announcement of a 5G version of the Galaxy 10, it seems a safe bet that Samsung will offer the next-gen connectivity for its famed phablet.

According to the report, that model could contain the Exynos 9280 SoC, combined with the Exynos 5100 5G modem. It’s unclear whether that combination would be dependent on territories. It’s also possible that Samsung could use the Snapdragon 855 and X50 modem tandem to provide 5G connectivity in some countries.

Related: 5G Phones

However, while Galaxy S10 fans will need to wait to wait until later this year for the 5G variant of the S10 Plus to arrive, it’s likely the Galaxy Note 10 5G will arrive with be around from day one.

Recent history suggests Samsung will launch the Note 10 in will arrive in August 2019, as it has for all but three devices in the series. By the time it arrives there are already likely to be a number of 5G phones for consumers to choose from.

The S10 5G and a 5G version of the Galaxy Fold are likely to be joined by the OnePlus 7, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, LG V50 ThinQ and the Huawei Mate X. Whether the major networks will have 5G services available by late summer remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, speculation has suggested that the Note 10 will deliver the a whopping four camera sensors on the back of the device, accompanied by a pair of selfie cameras.

There’s also rumours of an updated S Pen, which could tie into that Da Vinci codename. However, considering the S Pen just had a massive reboot with Bluetooth connectivity for the Note 9, it’s unlikely Samsung is going to reinvent the wheel once again.

Would you buy a Galaxy Note 10 with 5G connectivity? How much more would you be willing to pay? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter