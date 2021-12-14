Xiaomi 12 Ultra renders showcase huge circular camera module

New renders of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra have hinted at a huge circular camera module for the forthcoming flagship phone.

Dutch website LetsGoDigital has put together some slick new renders, via designer Parvez Khan, that give us the best indication yet of what the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is going to look like.

The renders aren’t mere speculation, either, but rather are based off leaked case designs provided by Finnish Twitterer Teme. Such industry tips very often turn out to be accurate indicators of what a new phone will look like, as they’re almost always sourced from supply chain specifications.

Perhaps the biggest point to emerge from this recent spate of leaks is that Xiaomi is ditching the secondary display from this year’s Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. We can’t say we’d be devastated with such a move, as the tiny OLED screen seemed to be utterly superfluous in our estimation.

Don’t think that this means a shrunken camera module, though. As you can see, this thing is going to be a veritable Ayers Rock of a thing. Check out the glossy video that’s been made to accompany the renders.

There appears to be a large circular camera sensor at the very centre of the module, surrounded by a further four openings, three of which seem to be additional camera sensors. They’re all housed within a large circle-within-a-square module.

Previous tips have suggested that the extra camera module (the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra had three cameras) could be an additional 48MP periscope lens for a 10x optical zoom.

One thing the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra supplied, for all its faults, was an awesome camera system, so we’re excited to see what Xiaomi can do with the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

With the Xiaomi 12 series confirmed to be the first to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power, we shouldn’t have long to wait for confirmation of these latest renders.