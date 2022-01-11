Free weights got sick of us calling them dumb and enlisted Alexa

So are we going to have to start calling dumbbells smartbells now? Apparently, after NordicTrack released a new smart free weights set with Alexa support.

The weight of the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells can be adjusted via Alexa voice commands in five pound increments between 5lbs and 50lbs, provided you have a compatible Alexa-enabled device like an Amazon Echo Dot.

We’re no strangers to connected dumbells, but this is a first of its kind and will enable users to change weight with greater speed than the manual adjustment knobs (no, we’re not talking about most personal trainers) seen on previous models.

Thanks to the motorised weight selector, all you need to do is ask Alexa to set the dumbbells to a specific weight, or add or subtract more weight. It’s also possible to set your preferred weight pre-sets for exercises like bicep curls and tricep extensions.

You can say: “Alexa, set weights to 35 pounds” “Alexa, decrease weight by 10 pounds”, or “Alexa, set weight for biceps curls” for example. The latter feature sounds particularly useful when switching between exercises. You can also manually adjust the weights by via the aforementioned knob within the built-in rack.

Those fifteen presets include: biceps curls, overhead shoulder press, lateral shoulder raises, front shoulder raise, triceps extension, bent-over row, chest press, squat, deadlift, lunge, lateral lunge, wood chop, chest fly, reverse fly, and renegade row.

You will need a Wi-Fi connection, specifically a 2.4GHz network connection, but you will get a free 30-day subscription to the iFIT family plan. They’re available now from $429 in the United States. We’ve contacted NordicTrack for news on a UK launch and price.

“We are thrilled to offer the first ever voice-controlled dumbbells that work with Alexa,” said Mark Watterson, Chief Experience Officer for iFIT. “Our patent-pending electronic adjustment eliminates the pain points of cumbersome mid-workout weight change found on other adjustable dumbbells, like decreased heart rate and reduced time under tension, creating a truly uninterrupted and transformative experience.”