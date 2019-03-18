DEAL: Get a free Google Home Mini with Spotify Family

Spotify is offering everyone in the UK a free Google Home Mini, providing they’re a subscriber to the company’s Family plan.

Yes, if you’re a current or new Spotify Family subscriber, you can lay claim to the Google Assistant-powered speaker, which offers Spotify playback via voice controls.

The Family plan offers new accounts for up to six members of the same household for £14.99 a month. That’s just a five a month more than it costs for a single user Spotify Premium membership. Newcomers can sign up here, while existing subscribers can follow this link to claim their speaker.

Related: Apple Music vs Spotify fight explained

Spotify’s offer is available until May 14, so there’s a good couple of months to lay claim to the speaker, which has a value of £49.99. However Spotify says the offer only remains open while supplies last.

The offer is only available to the main account holder, so you don’t have to worry about anyone you’ve bestowed Family plan access to to swipe the Home Mini from under your nose.

Google and Spotify joined forces to offer the same deal to Spotify Family subscribers in the United States last year, so it’s good to see the American giants showing Brits some love.

Marc Hazan, VP Global Head Of Premium Business Development at Spotify, says: “We’re thrilled to be working once again with Google to bring the magic of voice to our Spotify Premium Family subscribers in the UK via the Google Home Mini, following our successful partnership in the US last year. Enjoying your favourite songs and playlists in the home has never been so easy.”

The Google Home Mini is the smallest speaker in the smart home range, but offers all of the Assistant-based features of its stablemates. The company is so keen to get these devices into our homes, it’s willing to give them away for free.

Is a free Google Home enough to bring you into the Spotify family? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.