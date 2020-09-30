Fortnite System Requirements: Floss with these recommended PC specs

Epic Games has a ton going on right now with its Apple rivalry but who cares, right? You just want to play Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. Read on for the official recommended system requirements and minimum specs.

Whether you’re eager to get knee-deep in Nexus War or just want to mess about in Creative Mode, you’re going to want to make sure your current system or the system your building is up to the task. Thankfully, Fortnite is a game that doesn’t demand much from your PC.

We’ve grabbed all the key official requirements so you’ll know just what you need, whether you’re just wanting to make sure you scrape just over the minimum specs or are hoping to absolutely devour the recommended specs for a premium experience. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is in full swing so don’t waste time checking your specs and jumping right in.

Fortnite system requirements – Minimum specs

Minimum Fortnite specs CPU Intel i3-3225 or AMD equivalent RAM 4GB RAM Storage 16GB GPU Intel HD 4000, Intel Iris Pro 5200 or AMD equivalent DirectX Version 11 Sound card DirectX compatible Operating System Windows 7/8/10 or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6

Make no mistake about it, these specs are paltry and you shouldn’t be buying or building any new PC that isn’t up to this challenge and, if your current PC doesn’t match up, you are sorely in need of an upgrade.

The components here, like the Intel HD 4000 graphics and i3-3225, are parts that you might find it difficult to even pick up. So, when you’re shopping around, don’t worry about picking up something that isn’t capable as it takes very little to run Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

Fortnite system requirements – Recommended specs

Minimum Fortnite specs CPU Intel i5-7300U or AMD equivalent RAM 8GB RAM Storage 20GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 660 / AMD HD 7870 DirectX Version 11 Sound card DirectX compatible Operating System Windows 10 / Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6

While it’s a step-up from the minimum requirements, the recommended specs for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 are still quite measly. The graphics card requirements of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870 are particularly mild, if you are playing Fortnite already then it’s unlikely you’d need to worry about surpassing these.

While an Intel i5-7300U is a decent step up from the minimum spec CPU, it’s still rather underpowered – most modern CPUs provide significantly more processing power.

The most challenging spec here is likely 8GB RAM. While many gamers will tell you that you should have 16GB RAM as a minimum anyway, plenty of devices (such as ultrabooks) still only offer this amount and some even go as low as 4GB. Make sure to check your current or potential system has 8GB RAM to avoid any issues surpassing the recommended specs.

The recommended spec always asks for 20GB of drive space, up from 16GB in the minimum specs. These amounts of drive specs aren’t all that much, at recommended or minimum level, but it’s worth checking you have the room.

Whether you are shooting for minimum or recommended spec requirements, you now know exactly what you need to start hurtling towards your first victory royale in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

