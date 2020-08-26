Can I play Fortnite: Chapter 2, Season 4 on iPhone and iPad?

Epic Games has confirmed the news Fortnite fans had feared. The next major update, Season 2, Chapter 4, will not be available on Apple devices like the iPhone and iPad.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Epic confirmed Apple will not be allowing a Fortnite update that would deliver access to the new season, as the bitter dispute over App Store fees rumbles on.

Apple pulled perhaps the most iconic game of this era from the App Store after Epic attempted to insert a direct payment method, in an attempt to by-pass Apple’s 30% cut from in-app purchases.

A subsequent court ruling backed Apple’s pending decision to revoke Epic’s developer account, while approving an injunction from Epic to ensure the Unreal Engine used by third-parties remains accessible. For now, iPhone and iPad users can continue to play the game, but no updates will be forthcoming until the dispute has been resolved.

In a tweet from the Fortnite account on Wednesday, Epic wrote: “Apple has blocked your ability to update Fortnite on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Chapter 2 – Season 4 (v14.00) will not release on Apple devices on August 27.”

The company is also advising gamers to: “Join the fight against the app tax! Message @AppStore on social media with #Free Fortnite.”

Following this week’s court case, Apple has said it is willing to welcome Fortnite back into the fold if Epic relents and removes the direct payment method to the game.

Epic, which has the support of Microsoft, is seeking to rouse the wider gaming community to ensure Apple opens up the walled garden to ensure developers don’t have to hand almost a third of their earnings over to Apple.

It seems this one is a long way from playing out, but for Fortnite-loving gamers, you’re going to have to use a different machine to play out the new series.

