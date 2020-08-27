Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4 turns the battle royale into a giant Marvel crossover

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4 is now available, and much like the rumours suggest, transforms the battle royale into a sprawling crossover with the Marvel universe.

Known as Nexus War, the new seasonal update introduces a number of massive changes to the game including the arrival of superheroes such as Iron Man, Thor, Wolverine and Groot. You’ll be teaming up with the heroes to fight the apocalpytic threat of Galactus, whose presence now looms over the entire world.

All of these heroes are unlockable across the premium battle pass. Once earned, you’ll be able to embark on unique quests and challenges to uncover their true form in the form of gorgeous cosmetic skins. They all look great, and I love that they’re sporting designs unique to the Fortnite universe.

It’s a hugely compelling way of encouraging players to progress beyond the usual boundaries, and hopefully the narrative will progress to explain exactly why so many iconic heroes have been transported into the world of Fortnite – beyond being a giant advertisement.

Your base of operations is now situated on the Helicarrier, which is filled with iconic Marvel characters and will also house an ongoing story focusing on Thor in the coming weeks and months. Fortnite is surprisingly good with its narrative elements, especially when it makes an effort to actively involve the player in each new update.

Epic Games and Fortnite have been going through a tumultous time of it lately, with the parent company currently involved in a heated lawsuit with Google and Apple. At the time of writing, Fortnite is not available for download on iOS or Android, and these platforms won’t be receiving this new update for the forseeable future.

It will be fascinating to see how this conflict unfolds in the coming weeks and months, especially since iOS and Android players are missing out on a huge new update with this new season. Trusted Reviews will be sure to keep you updated on all of the developments in and around Fortnite.

